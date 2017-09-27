SOUTHSEA GREEN: Autumn tints on one of best drives in the south

A heavenly trip along the A272 from Rye to Romsey last weekend, our chance to bathe in a thousand shades of green.

I’ve never seen so many trees, all changing their colours as late summer meets autumn. The landscape morphed from sweetcorn fields and sheep pasture as we left East Sussex, to undulating hills and ploughed fields as we crossed West Sussex.

Then Hampshire opened her arms in wide embrace as the road gave way to 360 degrees of natural beauty.

With us on the old road were more vintage cars and motorbikes than I’ve seen all year. Oh lucky us, on such a beautiful day to be able to travel so far not on motorway or trunk road.

This weekend the garden is open to those who love nature and growing – Saturday from noon and again on October 4 for the over-60s as part of their special festival.