SOUTHSEA GREEN: Autumnal reflections

Ah, September. A good time to reflect on what works.

We’ve found we can learn loads by listening to wise words and seeing how others keep on smiling despite the weather, aches and pains and the price of fish.

Looking around the world there are so many cultures which thrive on togetherness. In Japan, many live until 100 or more. Some suggest this is to do with ‘moai’, which means to come together in a common purpose.

This was our main intent with the community garden. It sure feels great when a few of us arrive. It’s lovely to catch up with old and new friends, and many hands really do make light work.

Don’t ever be lonely. Pop in and join us when the gate is open. Our next get-together is September 30 from midday. Don’t forget your warm clothes, wellies and smiley face.

More info at southseagreen.uk.