SOUTHSEA GREEN: Bags of help

Fancy getting creative? Then sow, grow and make with our Southsea Green Fingers project.

Southsea Green and Eastney Community Centre have teamed up with Tesco Bags of Help and are planning some free activities to increase gardening and crafting skills for all ages.

With your blue token, vote in-store between now and the end of August and help us provide fun and social activities. The more tokens we get, the more sessions we can run.

We’ll be growing veg in a purpose-built bed at Eastney which will be cooked ready for us all to share and taste the difference that home-grown produce makes.

We’re also running summer events in the Southsea Green Community garden, growing and making for all the family, so watch the noticeboard and like our Facebook page to see what’s coming up, facebook.com/SouthseaGreenhouse.