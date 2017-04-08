SOUTHSEA GREEN: Blossom on every tree

It must be spring: there are people coming up the garden path without coats and there’s blossom on every tree.

Green shoots are poking through the earth and shaking out their new leaves .

We had that lovely thing where a man/woman comes into the garden and offers to help.

It always makes me smile, especially as only six months ago we were left, just a few of us, with a huge garden to tend and a portable building with a leaky roof. It just goes to show that perseverence is a blessing and when you toss a pebble into a pond, it will ripple for a little before calm returns.

There has been coffee in Greens with friends from Keep Milton Green and making plans to extend our #keeppompeygreen exhibition. Big thanks to Tesco Fratton for offering space in their giant store and a monthly best green photo for their community room. We’re in the garden Tuesday afternoons and Wednesday mornings and every first Saturday of the month. Our adopt-a-plotters will be there, but they’re terribly shy so do say hello.

southseagreen.uk

