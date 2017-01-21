SOUTHSEA GREEN: Keep cosy and make big plans for your plot

January, brrrrrrr. It would be great if we could all go abroad for this horrible month.

Yet it is the month to make big plans and wrap up vulnerable plants in the garden. So this is top of our to-do list this week and perhaps cheering up the place with new scarecrows would be nice.

So once we are togged up our January jobs will include shredding the branches of the pruned fig tree, tidying the shrubs and clearing away wet leaves.

We’ll be planting broad beans and putting them into the cold frame and think about growing some garlic and perhaps some mushrooms as these can be grown all year.

Mostly we will be looking at the little plots everyone has adopted and getting together to make plans for the season. There’s a nice thought. Stay cosy everyone and keep dreaming of summer. southseagreen.uk.