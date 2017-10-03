SOUTHSEA GREEN: Tomatoes without soil

What a busy day at the garden on Saturday. All our plot-holders came together for our monthly planning meeting, despite the drizzle.

We are learning, with help from the university, about hydroponics, a method of growing in an urban environment using sunshine, water and protein feed, no soil required.

Did you know most of our supermarket tomatoes are grown this way?

Our next crop will be lettuce. ‘What, in the winter?’ I hear you cry. This modern growing method brings changes to our growing conventions and makes local veg available out of season.

Plans are afoot for our Greenfingers gardening and crafting clubs at Southsea Green and Eastney Community Centre. They start soon so keep a look-out for details and come and meet new people.

The garden is ready for the council’s over-60s’ festival in which we’ve taken part for the past three years.

We are running craft and gardening tasters with opportunities to make little items to take home, all rounded off with a tour of the garden.

Find out more at southseagreen.uk