Southsea Greenhouse

You can smell the autumn leaves, yet the sun is still warming our backs. It’s perfect weather to open our community garden and Lisa’s new craft shack this weekend.

Our summer draw takes place on Sunday afternoon and there are lots of prizes and a 50p bric-a-brac stall.

Goff will be here giving gardening tips with a free family drop -in Skillshop session from 1.30pm-­3pm.

Here’s a few lines from our garden poet ­Irene Strange:

‘At the bottom of our garden stands a big fig tree

And if you are being good today, the fairies you may see.

Figgy Freda dances in a whirl whilst Figgy Freddie performs a twirl.

The Apple Fairy peeps to see and Fairy Pear laughs with glee.

And if you hear a Tinkle bell then you will know that all is well.’

Call us on 07530 913211 or pop in Tues/Thurs mornings or Sunday afternoons