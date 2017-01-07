Southsea Greenhouse: A bird-feeding recipe to try at home

I might just be up for peeking out from under my duvet soon when the sun’s out a little more – more chance of me getting into my wellies and ferrying my giant bag of Christmas veggie peelings up the road to the compost bins.

It was all quiet last weekend when I nipped up to the garden to feed the worms.

I rescued our honeysuckle archway by weaving willow through it. I’m going to need more to save it though and need to make the garden path less slippery.

Christmas recycled: please drop your old Christmas trees over the garden gate and we will chip them for ground cover.

And why not try this recipe for a DIY bird feeder courtesy of the Co-op. You’ll need a fir cone, coconut shell, or yoghurt pot (make a hole in it for hanging first), then add hard cooking fat mixed with bird feed, cooked rice, grated cheese, dried fruit or chopped nuts, and then plaster all over your feeder pot, cone or shell, and hang outside.