Visit eight award-winning gardens in the Fareham area

Eight Fareham in Bloom award-winning gardens will be open on July 23 for visitors.

Executive member for streetscene on Fareham Borough Council Cllr Tiffany Harper said: ‘The Gardens Open Day is always a huge success. It’s a fantastic opportunity for residents to come and see private gardens.’

Gardens taking part are:

n 8 Birdwood Grove, Portchester, PO16 8AF

n 51 Longmynd Drive, Fareham, PO14 1SH

n 10 Peak Drive, Fareham, PO14 1RL

n 213 Highlands Road, Fareham, PO15 5BQ

n 112 Kiln Road, Fareham, PO16 7UN

n 1 The Cloisters, Fareham, PO15 5PU

n 66 Catisfield Road Fareham, PO15 5LY

n 20 Titchfield Park Road, Titchfield, PO15 5RW

Tickets are £6 and can be purchased at any of the gardens. The event is open 11am-4pm.