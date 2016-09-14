Hot weather to continue into Thursday as temperatures soar to 26C

This week’s unexpected hot weather is expected to continue to the weekend, with temperatures of up to 26C expected in Portsmouth tomorrow.

The Met Office has said people should expect dry and sunny spells across the region.

Temperatures across the south east could reach 29C, making it one of the hottest September days on record.

On Friday there is expected to be some early fog patches, but these should clear as sunny spells break out later in the day.

But although the sun is set to last until the weekend, there is a chance of some light rain on Sunday.

