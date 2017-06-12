Search

It’s time to enter our 2017 Bloomin’ Marvellous garden competition

Last year's winners, Chris and Colin Tait, of Longmynd Drive in Fareham.

Picture: John Nguyen/JNVisuals

  • Our annual Bloomin’ Marvellous garden competition has been launched for 2017
  • To enter send us a photo of your garden and our gardening expert Brian Kidd will judge the entries
  • Entries close at midnight on July 16
THE News is inviting you to take part in our annual Bloomin’ Marvellous garden competition.

We are looking for gardeners from Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport to send us pictures of their glorious gardens and horticultural creations.

The News' resident gardening expert Brian Kidd will be judging the entries. Picture: Steve Reid

Our resident gardening expert Brian Kidd will select his top 10 favourites, with prizes for the best entries.

The winner will receive a £100 gift voucher from Titchfield garden centre Garsons.

To enter the competition, take a good quality picture of your garden and send it to us.

Either post your photos to: Bloomin’ Marvellous, c/o Tamara Siddiqui, The News, 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, PO6 3EN, or email them to bloominmarvellous@thenews.co.uk.

Include your full name, daytime telephone number and address with the photographs or e-mails you send to us.

Entries close at midnight on July 16, 2017.

