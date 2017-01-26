Kellogg’s Corn Flakes to undergo Chinese New Year make-over

Kellogg’s famous rooster has undergone an oriental make-over for a range of limited edition Corn Flakes packs.

Cornelius has appeared on the popular cereal boxes for nearly 60 years, helping millions up and down the country start their day.

Credit: Kellogg's

But to celebrate the year of the Rooster, the company is offering cereal lovers the chance to win one of 50 special packs.

The boxes, featuring the new make-over, will not be available in stores.

Fans are invited to create their own ‘zhezhi’ cockerel and share their efforts online for a chance to win a pack.

Entrants can take on the zhezhi challenge - the Chinese art of paper folding - and post pictures of their origami rooster on Kellogg’s official Facebook page.

Chinese New Year takes place on Saturday January 28, and the rooster is the tenth in the Chinese zodiac.