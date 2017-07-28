More free holiday fun for kids

PARENTS racking their brains for cost-effective and fun ways to entertain their children over the summer holidays need to look no further.

Portsmouth City Council has planned to host a number of fun events thoughout August which should keep the kids more than entertained.

Families are being invited to attend a total of three events which will be run by the council.

The chosen location for the planned activities is Victoria Park, a popular area for families.

On Wednesday, August 2 from 1pm to 3pm, a craft event following the theme of this year’s library summer reading challenge, Animal Agents, will be taking place.

Children will be given the creative task of making their own agents using their fingerprints. They will also be provided with deerstalker hats and magnifying glasses in a bid to transform them into Sherlock Holmes.

The finished animals can be taken home or put on display in the Central Library children’s area.

On Wednesday, August 9, Booster Cushion Theatre will present their version of Little Red Riding Hood and Friends at 12pm and 3pm. The event will feature a number of well-known fairytale characters, a wolf audition and even a conga with Cinderella.

Finally, on Wednesday, August 16 from 1pm to 3pm, children will get the chance to create their own detective.

Touching on the events and location, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Portsmouth City Council, Councilor Linda Symes, said:

‘Victoria Park is such a lovely setting for families and it’s great to make use of it by holding events like this.’

The events will be free to attend and there will be no need to book.

The council is urging families to simply turn up and enjoy the free activities on offer.

The events will be aimed at children aged between 5 and 7 years old.

If you are interested in going along or require further information on these events you can visit the councils official website, portsmouth.gov.uk.