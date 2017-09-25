NATIONAL: A Sunday lunch wrap? Yes please!

A STREET food outlet has created a ‘Yorkypud’ wrap that includes all the classic bits of a Sunday lunch.

Staff say they have had up to 60 people queuing to get their hands on the mouth-watering delicacy.

The wrap looks like a burrito but instead uses a monster-sized Yorkshire pudding to encase roasted meat, stuffing, veg and gravy.

The burrito-style meal has been created by York Roast Co, a family-run street food business in York and costs between £5.75 and £6.75.

Managing director Wayne Chadwick said: ‘The attention has overwhelmed us. We are a really small family business whose heart is in York.

‘We were born here and traditionally we are known for our pork sandwiches and wraps.

‘We came up with the idea two years ago but didn’t start selling it until March of this year.

‘It took a while to evolve the process because we are a street food vendor on the high street and we have to produce an excellent product in a timely manner.

‘When we launched it in March it immediately took up 20 per cent of the business.

‘Now I just want to meet customer demand, but we are a bit shocked.

‘I don’t know why it has gone so huge on social media, but I think it just captures the imagination.’

Wayne said he had requests from Middlesbrough and London to cater for weddings with the Yorkypud and people from as far as Perth, Australia, demanding new franchises to open in their towns.

Chaan Radley, manager of the Low Petergate shop, said: ‘It has been really busy all day.

‘The wrap has always been a popular and we are used to doing them in large volumes, but this is crazy.’

It has proved especially popular with students who have moved to the city this week to begin their autumn term.

‘I saw it on the internet and it looks really nice,’ said Cydney Kempston, 19, who was waiting in line to get a wrap.

James Holmes, 28, added: ‘I’ve just moved to York and my friends tagged me in the video, so I had to come down and try one.’

The York Roast Co has five outlets across the north of England and has been serving roasted carved sandwiches since 2004.