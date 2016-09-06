Search

National Fitness Day: Find out what’s going on in your area

  • National Fitness Day takes places on Wednesday September 7
  • Clubs and gyms across Portsmouth are offering free classes
The Olympics may be over for another four years, but now it’s your turn to get fit and active with the return of National Fitness Day.

People across the country are being encouraged to take part in exercise tomorrow while gyms and sporting organisations will be putting on taster sessions for people to get involved.

The annual day is organised by ukactive and is supported by sporting greats including Paralympian Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson.

There are plenty of chances for people in Portsmouth to get involved,

Roko Health Club in Hilsea is holding a club open day, with special challenges to help get people active.

It includes free tennis and squash all day with equipment provided, a 3k and 5k run in the grounds of the club from 5.30pm, and is topped off with an evening barbecue from 5pm to 9pm.

Fitness First, based in Dickinson Road in Fratton, are encouraging people to bring a friend for free to one of their classes, including core exercises, cycling and HIIT training.

What events or classes are you taking part in for National Fitness Day? Or are you holding an event yourself you want people to know about?

