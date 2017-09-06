People hate wacky restaurant plate gimmicks – but they may make your meal more memorable

The past few years have seen an explosive rise in the popularity of food being plated in ever stranger and more unusual ways.

What started with the world’s top modernist restaurants serving food from flowerpots(Noma, Copenhagen) and off plates resembling the seashore (The Fat Duck, Bray) has now percolated through to the local gastropub and cocktail bar. Take a trip out to the latter and you may well find your dinner served on a flat cap or shovel or your drink presented in a Wellington boot.

This article originally appeared in The Conversation.