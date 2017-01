Here’s our gallery of pictures sent to us by readers for our One Christmas Day contest.

Thanks to everyone who took part in the competition.

Oliver Stoner with his daughter Ruby Stoner.

The winning photo was taken by Karen Reeve, who managed to capture the moment her brother, Oliver Stoner, was forced to wear the turkey hat he won in a game the family were playing.

Oliver’s six-year-old daughter Ruby found the ordeal hilarious, but as her father was only grimacing at first, she pinched his cheeks in order to make him smile.