PICTURES: The best entries from this year’s One Summer’s Day competition

It has been another successful year for The News’s One Summer’s Day competition, with hundreds of photographs being sent in from across the county.
Readers were challenged to come up with the best picture possible on August 27 and send them in for the chance to win a four-night midweek break.
Entries were judged by images editor Sarah Standing and the winner was Kimberly Barrett from Milton.
Her prized snap featured her husband and son enjoying the Victorious Festival.
Here we have included the best of our entries.