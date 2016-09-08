PICTURES: The best entries from this year’s One Summer’s Day competition

It has been another successful year for The News’s One Summer’s Day competition, with hundreds of photographs being sent in from across the county.

Readers were challenged to come up with the best picture possible on August 27 and send them in for the chance to win a four-night midweek break.

One Summer's Day winner 2016 This shot is of my husband - Tom Barrett and our 5 year old son Jacob. Tom works really long hours at work and rarely gets any time off in the school summer holidays so when we do get the odd day of him at home, we make the most of it! This was taken on Saturday at the Victorious festival on one of our 'typical family summer days together' as all the boys do together on a summer day is mess around and enjoy each other's company like they are in this photo! Location: Castle Stage/Castle Field at Victorious Festival on Saturday afternoon

Entries were judged by images editor Sarah Standing and the winner was Kimberly Barrett from Milton.

Her prized snap featured her husband and son enjoying the Victorious Festival.

Here we have included the best of our entries.