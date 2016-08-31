Portsmouth beer campaigners plan trip to the capital for pub journey

LOCAL beer campaigners plan to get together in the UK’s capital to celebrate its historic pubs.

Members of the Portsmouth and south-east Hampshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale want to stage the trip up to London on Saturday, November 5.

A route around the city taking in its pubs has yet to be planned out.

It comes after Camra – which stages local beer festivals including the ever popular annual Winterfest at Thorngate Halls, in Gosport, revealed it planned to do something special to mark the 40th anniversary of its first ever beer festival, held in 1976.

Meanwhile, Camra has recently published the new edition of Britain’s Best Real Heritage Pubs.

It explores more than 260 pubs throughout the UK which have interiors of real historic significance – some of them stretching back a century or more. The book has already sold more than 650 copies at the recent Great British Beer Festival.