Portsmouth beer group to make decisions over upcoming ale guide

BEER campaigners are set to go over which pubs should be put forward as the best in the region in an official guide celebrating the very best in the UK.

Members of the Portsmouth and south-east Hampshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale will gather to go over the Good Beer Guide, put together by Camra’s national headquarters, on Tuesday, January 17.

It’s a book released every year, containing 4,500 of the best real ale pubs in the UK, as well as information on every real ale brewery currently operating and their key beers.

Pubs from the Portsmouth region regularly feature in the Guide.

The pub selection meeting will take place at The Rose in June, in Milton Road, Copnor, Portsmouth, from 8pm.

Meanwhile, local Camra members will also gather for a drink and a catch up today to mark the end of 2016 – an event dubbed the ‘Thank God It’s All Over Social’.

The year has also marked the 40th anniversary of Camra’s first ever beer festival in Portsmouth, an occasion marked at The Barley Mow, in Castle Road, Southsea. The occasion was held on the same date as Portsmouth’s first big showcase of ale – October 16.