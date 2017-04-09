Portsmouth named as one of the UK’s ‘top indie hotspots’ for authors

Portsmouth has been named as one of the country’s most popular cities for indie authors.

Online retailer Amazon compiled data from 50 towns and cities in the UK to work out which had the highest number of independently published authors.

Portsmouth was ranked ninth in the research, with Manchester coming top and Southampton in fifth.

The data, released during an Amazon Academy event in Manchester, is based on the number of authors across the country using Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) programme.

The programme allows authors to publish their work in print and digital using Amazon devices and applications.