Portsmouth’s home cooking lovers invited to take part in new BBC show

Lovers of home cooking in Portsmouth are being invited to take part in a new BBC2 programme.

Production company Voltage TV has created a new foodies show and are looking for people passionate about cooking to join in.

It is looking to hear from people renowned for their home cooking dishes, whether that includes an old recipe passed down through the generations or organising the cooking at a family event.

Teams of three are invited to take part, and anyone interested in appearing on the show is encouraged to contact the company.

The programme is likely to appear on television screens next year.

To get in contact email food@voltage.tv or call 02031 415985.