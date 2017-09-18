PUB OF THE YEAR: Here’s the 94 to choose from

Have your say

WE all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. Who should make the top 10 from our list of nominees?

To vote, post us the coupon published in The News every day for the next fortnight stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is noon on Friday, October 6, 2017. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons which are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

1 - Apsley House, Auckland Road West, Southsea

2 - Carisbrooke Arms, Carisbrooke Road, Gosport

3 - Castle in the Air, Old Gosport Road, Fareham

4 - Clarence Gardens, London Road, Portsmouth

5 - Eastney Tavern, Cromwell Road, Southsea

6 - Eldon Arms, Eldon Street, Southsea

7 - Forest of Bere, Hambledon Road, Denmead

8 - Fort Cumberland Arms, Eastney Road, Southsea

9 - Inn on The Beach, Sea Front, Hayling Island

10 - Jameson Arms, Church Road, Portsmouth

11 - Jolly Taxpayer, Eastbourne Road, Portsmouth

12 - King Street Tavern, Kings Street, Southsea

13 - Lawrence Arms, Lawrence Road, Southsea

14 - Lord Chichester, Chichester Road, Portsmouth

15 - Mr Pickwick, Milton Road, Southsea

16 - Northcote Hotel, Francis Avenue, Southsea

17 - Park Tavern, Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth

18 - Pelham Arms, Chichester Road, Portsmouth

19 - Porters, Albert Road, Southsea

20 - Queens Head, Brockhurst Road, Gosport

21 - Raven Pub, Bedford Street, Southsea

22 - Spice Island Inn, Bath Square, Old Portsmouth

23 - Still and West, Bath Square,Old Portsmouth

24 - Thatchers, London Road, Portsmouth

25 - The Artillery Arms, Hester Road, Milton, Portsmouth

26 - The Auckland Arms, Netley Road, Southsea

27 - The Bold Forester, Albert Road, Southsea

28 - The Brewhouse and Kitchen, Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth

29 - The Bridge Tavern, East Street, Old Portsmouth

30 - The Castle Tavern, Mumby Road, Gosport

31 - The Clarence Tavern, Clarence Road, Gosport

32 - The Cob and Penn, Wallington Shore Road, Wallington

33 - The Compass Rose, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth

34 - The Delme Arms, Cams Hill, Fareham

35 - The Druid’s Arms, Binsteed Road, Portsmouth

36 - The Duke of Buckingham, High Street, Old Portsmouth

37 - The Fareham, Trinity Street, Fareham

38 - The Fawcett Inn, Fawcett Road, Southsea

39 - The Festing, Festing Road, Southsea

40 - The Fifth Hants Volunteer Arms, Albert Road, Southsea

41 - The Five Alls, Forton Road, Gosport

42 - The Florence Arms, Florence Road, Southsea

43 - The Florist, Fratton Road, Portsmouth

44 - The Foresters Arms, Annes Hill, Gosport

45 - The Fountain, London Road, Portsmouth

46 - The Golden Eagle, Delamere Road, Southsea

47 - The Golden Lion, High Street, Southwick

48 - The Graham Arms, George Street, Portsmouth

49 - The Green Posts, London Road, Portsmouth

50 - The Heathfield Arms, Blackbrook Road, Fareham

51 - The Hole in The Wall, Great Southsea Street, Southsea

52 - The Jolly Miller, Miller Drive, Fareham

53 - The Junction Tavern, Leesland Road, Gosport

54 - The Kings, Albert Road, Southsea

55 - The Leopold Tavern, Albert Road, Southsea

56 - The Lifeboat Inn, Sea Front, Hayling Island

57 - The Marmion, Marmion Road, Southsea

58 - The Miners Arms, Funtley Road, Funtley

59 - The Nell Gwynne, Jessie Road, Southsea

60 - The Newcome Arms, Newcome Road, Portsmouth

61 - The Old House at Home, South Street, Havant

62 - The Old House at Home, Locksway Road Milton, Portsmouth

63 - The Painters Arms , Lake Road, Portsmouth

64 - The Pembroke, Pembroke Road, Old Portsmouth

65 - The Pheonix, Torrington Road, Portsmouth

66 - The Pheonix, Duncan Road, Southsea

67 - The Portsbridge, Portsmouth Road, Cosham, Portsmouth

68 - The Prince of Wales, West Street, Havant

69 - The Red White and Blue, Fawcett Road, Southsea

70 - The Rose in June, Milton Road, Portsmouth

71 - The Royal Standard, Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth

72 - The Rutland Arms, Francis Avenue, Southsea

73 - The Shepards Crook, Winter Road, Southsea

74 - The Sir Joseph Paxton, Hunts Pond Road, Fareham

75 - The Sirloin of Beef, Highland Road, Southsea

76 - The Southsea Village, Palmerston Road, Southsea

77 - The Stag, New Road, Portsmouth

78 - The Sunshine Inn, Havant Road, Portsmouth

79 - The Swallow Pub, Dunsbury Way, Havant

80 - The Swan, Jessie Road, Havant

81 - The Tap, London Road, Portsmouth

82 - The Trafalgar, Trafalgar Square, Gosport

83 - The Victory, The Hard, Portsmouth

84 - The Wave Maiden, Osborne Rd, Southsea

85 - The Wellington, High Street, Old Portsmouth

86 - The Wheatsheaf, Titchfield, Fareham

87 - The Windsor Castle, St Thomas’s Road, Gosport

88 - The Wine Vaults, Albert Road, Southsea

89 - The Woodman, London Road, Waterlooville

90 - The Woodpecker, London Road, Waterlooville

91 - The Yorkshire Grey, Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth

92 - Three Marines, Highland Road, Southsea

93 - Three Tuns, Elson Road, Gosport

94 - Ye Old Oyster House, Locksway Road, Southsea