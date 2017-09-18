PUB OF THE YEAR: Here’s the 97 to choose from

WE all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub.
Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.
Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. Who should make the top 10 from our list of nominees?
To vote, post us the coupon published in The News every day for the next fortnight stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.
Closing date for votes is noon on Friday, October 6, 2017. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons which are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
For extra papers or posters please call David Hoggarth on 023 9262 2217.
1 - Apsley House, Auckland Road West, Southsea
2 - Carisbrooke Arms, Carisbrooke Road, Gosport
3 - Castle in the Air, Old Gosport Road, Fareham
4 - Clarence Gardens, London Road, Portsmouth
5 - Eastney Tavern, Cromwell Road, Southsea
6 - Eldon Arms, Eldon Street, Southsea
7 - Forest of Bere, Hambledon Road, Denmead
8 - Fort Cumberland Arms, Eastney Road, Southsea
9 - Inn on The Beach, Sea Front, Hayling Island
10 - Jameson Arms, Church Road, Portsmouth
11 - Jolly Taxpayer, Eastbourne Road, Portsmouth
12 - King Street Tavern, Kings Street, Southsea
13 - Lawrence Arms, Lawrence Road, Southsea
14 - Lord Chichester, Chichester Road, Portsmouth
15 - Mr Pickwick, Milton Road, Southsea
16 - Northcote Hotel, Francis Avenue, Southsea
17 - Park Tavern, Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth
18 - Pelham Arms, Chichester Road, Portsmouth
19 - Porters, Albert Road, Southsea
20 - Queens Head, Brockhurst Road, Gosport
21 - Raven Pub, Bedford Street, Southsea
22 - Spice Island Inn, Bath Square, Old Portsmouth
23 - Still and West, Bath Square,Old Portsmouth
24 - Thatchers, London Road, Portsmouth
25 - The Artillery Arms, Hester Road, Milton, Portsmouth
26 - The Auckland Arms, Netley Road, Southsea
27 - The Bold Forester, Albert Road, Southsea
28 - The Brewhouse and Kitchen, Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth
29 - The Bridge Tavern, East Street, Old Portsmouth
30 - The Castle Tavern, Mumby Road, Gosport
31 - The Clarence Tavern, Clarence Road, Gosport
32 - The Cob and Penn, Wallington Shore Road, Wallington
33 - The Compass Rose, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth
34 - The Delme Arms, Cams Hill, Fareham
35 - The Druid’s Arms, Binsteed Road, Portsmouth
36 - The Duke of Buckingham, High Street, Old Portsmouth
37 - The Fareham, Trinity Street, Fareham
38 - The Fawcett Inn, Fawcett Road, Southsea
39 - The Festing, Festing Road, Southsea
40 - The Fifth Hants Volunteer Arms, Albert Road, Southsea
41 - The Five Alls, Forton Road, Gosport
42 - The Florence Arms, Florence Road, Southsea
43 - The Florist, Fratton Road, Portsmouth
44 - The Foresters Arms, Annes Hill, Gosport
45 - The Fountain, London Road, Portsmouth
46 - The Golden Eagle, Delamere Road, Southsea
47 - The Golden Lion, High Street, Southwick
48 - The Graham Arms, George Street, Portsmouth
49 - The Green Posts, London Road, Portsmouth
50 - The Heathfield Arms, Blackbrook Road, Fareham
51 - The Hole in The Wall, Great Southsea Street, Southsea
52 - The Jolly Miller, Miller Drive, Fareham
53 - The Junction Tavern, Leesland Road, Gosport
54 - The Kings, Albert Road, Southsea
55 - The Leopold Tavern, Albert Road, Southsea
56 - The Lifeboat Inn, Sea Front, Hayling Island
57 - The Marmion, Marmion Road, Southsea
58 - The Miners Arms, Funtley Road, Funtley
59 - The Nell Gwynne, Jessie Road, Southsea
60 - The Newcome Arms, Newcome Road, Portsmouth
61 - The Old House at Home, South Street, Havant
62 - The Old House at Home, Locksway Road Milton, Portsmouth
63 - The Painters Arms , Lake Road, Portsmouth
64 - The Pembroke, Pembroke Road, Old Portsmouth
65 - The Pheonix, Torrington Road, Portsmouth
66 - The Pheonix, Duncan Road, Southsea
67 - The Portsbridge, Portsmouth Road, Cosham, Portsmouth
68 - The Prince of Wales, West Street, Havant
69 - The Red White and Blue, Fawcett Road, Southsea
70 - The Rose in June, Milton Road, Portsmouth
71 - The Royal Standard, Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth
72 - The Rutland Arms, Francis Avenue, Southsea
73 - The Shepards Crook, Winter Road, Southsea
74 - The Sir Joseph Paxton, Hunts Pond Road, Fareham
75 - The Sirloin of Beef, Highland Road, Southsea
76 - The Southsea Village, Palmerston Road, Southsea
77 - The Stag, New Road, Portsmouth
78 - The Sunshine Inn, Havant Road, Portsmouth
79 - The Swallow Pub, Dunsbury Way, Havant
80 - The Swan, Jessie Road, Havant
81 - The Tap, London Road, Portsmouth
82 - The Trafalgar, Trafalgar Square, Gosport
83 - The Victory, The Hard, Portsmouth
84 - The Wave Maiden, Osborne Rd, Southsea
85 - The Wellington, High Street, Old Portsmouth
86 - The Wheatsheaf, Titchfield, Fareham
87 - The Windsor Castle, St Thomas’s Road, Gosport
88 - The Wine Vaults, Albert Road, Southsea
89 - The Woodman, London Road, Waterlooville
90 - The Woodpecker, London Road, Waterlooville
91 - The Yorkshire Grey, Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth
92 - Three Marines, Highland Road, Southsea
93 - Three Tuns, Elson Road, Gosport
94 - Ye Old Oyster House, Locksway Road, Southsea
95 - The Cuckoo Pint, Stubbington, Fareham
96 - The Royal Albert, Albert Road, Southsea
97 - The Wheelwright Arms, Emsworth Road, Havant
