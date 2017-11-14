Fort Nelson to fire 32-pounder as family highlight

ONE of the biggest guns at a historic fort will be fired as part of a highlight for guests later this month.

The ground will shake with the sound of gunfire as the 32-pounder gun will be fired in Fort Nelson’s North Caponier on Sunday, November 26.

Its firing will be carried out by the Portsdown Artillery Volunteers with the gun to be fired at 11am, 11.30am, 2pm, 2.30pm, 3pm and 3.30pm in addition to the daily 1pm firing of the 25-pounder Howitzer on the parade.

Visitors will have the chance to inspect the guns following the firings with the uniformed detachments available to answer any questions about the guns.

The 32-pounder smooth bore breech loading gun had a range shot of up to 500 yards and were specifically used as caponier guns for defending the ditches of land forts.

Nigel Hosier, operations manager at the fort said: ‘The 32-pounder smooth bare breech loading gun is a spectacularly powerful gun which releases smoke and flames when fired. This is a great opportunity to see it fired.’