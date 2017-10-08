New group for mums

A CHARITY has announced a new group for pregnant and new mums with non-walking babies.
Marvels & Meltdowns in Gosport will host the group at the Little Waves centre in Mill Lane every Wednesday from 10am-11.30am, at £2 per person.
