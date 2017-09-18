Scheme ‘on track’ to help families

A COUNCILLOR has welcomed a report on a scheme working with disadvantaged families.

Hampshire County Council’s Supporting (Troubled) Families programme is on track to meet government targets on the number of families involved, according to a report sent to top councillors.

Councillor Patricia Stallard is executive member for public health.

She said: ‘This is a very encouraging report.

‘I am pleased to see that we are overcoming the challenges of the task and attaining the government’s more stringent criteria set for phase two.

‘It is clear to me that by working closely with partner agencies, including the police, schools and the health service, we are able to help families who are on the verge of crisis to make positive changes in their lives.’

The heavily-criticised government initiative cost £1.3bn, it was reported last year amid criticism that the national scheme had no effect on the families involved.