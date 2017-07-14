REGIONAL: Transformers fans, look who’s coming...

EVERYONE’S favourite Autobot arrives in Hampshire this weekend.

The Transformers Tour is stopping at Paultons Park, near Romsey, and Optimus Prime is the star attraction.

Families will have the opportunity to see the Optimus Prime truck tomorrow and Sunday and the following weekend.

Children can explore the Cybertron Chronicles and help Sqweeks battle the Decepticons at this new, interactive Transformers experience.

In addition to seeing inside the truck cab, the Optimus Prime truck experience features an enclosure where families can have a picture taken with Optimus Prime and the other Autobots against a green screen.

Children will also have the chance to play with the latest Transfomer Prime toys as well as receiving a certificate to take home which confirms their allegiance to the Autobots.

Commercial director at Paultons Park Stephen Lorton says: ‘We’re very excited to be welcoming the Optimus Prime truck to Paultons Park. The accurate version of the truck is sure to be a popular attraction with children and adults alike.’

There is no additional charge for this attraction outside of the standard ticket rate.