REVEALED: The best British film ever - according to cinema fans in Portsmouth

The Italian Job has been voted the best British film ever - by cinema fans in Portsmouth.

The 1969 crime classic topped a recent survey, run by Vue Entertainment, ahead of Zulu and The Bridge on the River Kwai.

Sir Michael Caine was voted Portsmouth's favourite actor. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It follows a band of thieves as they conspire to steal a shipment of gold in Turin.

A total of 38 per cent voted for the film.

In the same survey voters in Portsmouth chose Sir Michael Caine - who starred in The Italian Job - as their favouroite British actor.

The 84-year-old took 30 per cent of the vote, beating Anthony Hopkins (22 per cent) and Alan Rickman (21 per cent) into second and third place respectively.

Michael Caine in The Italian Job

Jon Ditty, Portsmouth’s area manager at Vue, said: ‘The Italian Job is a testement to the quality of British film-making - a moment when the best of the best came together to create cinema magic that’s in our DNA as film fans at Vue.

‘There are bigger productions on the list, starring bigger stars, but Sir Michael Caine’s appeal across the generations as an actor, and the iconic scenes of The Italian Job make it a worthy winner.’

A total of 2,000 people nationwide were questionned for the survey, held to celebrate the relaunch of Vue’s flagship West End venue.