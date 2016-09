Lucky Julie Felton from Waterlooville has become our region’s latest jackpot winner after scooping a £12,000 from a slot machine.

The grandmother took home the winnings from Grosvenor Casino at Gunwharf Quays last weekend, despite having a stake of just 25p.

Despite her success, the 70-year-old’s win is still some way behind the biggest slot machine jackpots of all time.

Scroll down to see some of the biggest wins and the stories behind them.