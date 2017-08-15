Revealed: The ‘clumsiest’ names in the UK - is yours included?

The ‘clumsiest’ names in the UK have been revealed - and it’s bad luck if you’re a Ben or a Sarah.

Tech repair specialist iSmash has come up with their own ranking by looking at data collected from more than 25,000 phone repairs across the UK in the three months.

The data exposes Ben and Sarah as the first names most likely to need a phone repair.

Other names most likely to don a broken mobile include James, David, Emma and Laura.

Men are also shown to be the clumsier sex, accounting for more than three quarters (76 per cent) of UK phone breakages over the last three months.

On the other end of the spectrum names such as Rebecca, Anna, Jonathan and Ian are considered safer with their mobiles.

Julian Shovlin, founder of iSmash, said: ‘We carried out the research to see if there was any correlation that might exist between names and phone breakages, with the results suggesting that certain names have less luck than others.

‘Damaging your phone is always very inconvenient and if your name is on the list, I would suggest buying a case to help save you from future breakages!’

__________

Top five clumsiest men:

Ben

James

David

Paul

Mark

Top five clumsiest women:

Sarah

Emma

Laura

Charlotte

Lucy