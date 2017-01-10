REVEALED: The most bizarre items left behind by guests at Portsmouth Travelodge hotels

Travelodge has revealed the wierdest items left behind by guests staying at their hotels in the Portsmouth area.

They include a monkey puzzle tree, a box full of ocean maps and, rather timely, a Christmas sleigh to use in the snow.

Other bizarre items include a gas barbecue and a father of the bride speech.

All these items were handed in to the hotel chain’s lost and found office in Portsmouth.

The hotel chain has also revealed that a customer staying at Harrogate Travelodge forgot to pack their beloved Shih Tzu called Harold - and only realised after driving for 40 minutes down the M62.

Another fashion conscious customer left behind a trio of prosthetic legs at the Manchester Piccadilly hotel, with each leg wearing a designer shoe.

There are two Travelodge hotels in Portsmouth, in North End and Hilsea.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: ‘With over 18 million customers annually staying across our 525 UK Travelodge hotels for a variety of reasons we do get some interesting and precious items being left behind such as a cat called Yoda, a necklace made of £50 notes and wedding vows from the 1950’s.

‘Our customers tell us that the pace of modern life is fast and furious and time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.’

-----

OTHER BIZARRE REQUESTS

-----

- Necklace made from £50 notes (Bradford)

- Keys to a mansion in Delhi, India (Heathrow)

- Family of three generations of garden gnomes (Dundee)

- A round-the-world cruise ticket (Southampton)

- Scrapbook of Coronation Street memorabilia (Manchester)

- Wedding cake in the shape of a Disney castle (Liverpool Strand)