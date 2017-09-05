Star Wars fan? You’ll love these!

A SPECIAL edition set of Star Wars stamps will be on sale next month to mark the latest movie in the series.

The set of eight, illustrated by artist Malcolm Tween, will be released to commemorate the upcoming movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which launches in December.

Maz Kanata, Chewbacca, Supreme Leader Snoke, R2-D2 and C-3PO are among those that will appear on the collection.

Four of the stamps will have details in fluorescent ink that will only be visible under a UV light.