‘Staycation’ figures continuing to rise

THE NUMBER of people who are looking at holidaying in the UK is increasing, according to statistics.

Figures released by VisitEngland report that British people took a record 14.4 million domestic holidays, or ‘staycations’ within the UK – a figure up three per cent over the same period last year.

The report says short breaks of one to three nights now make up two- thirds of all English holiday trips, with 29.3 million taken in 2016.

The National Caravan Council (NCC) says that the number of caravan holiday homes being purchased in the UK has also increased, with a 5.6 per cent growth in deliveries to holiday park locations between June 2016 and 2017.

Jenny Summers, group marketing director for the NCC, said: ‘We see a consistently strong market for leisure vehicles, and their continuing appeal as accommodation on a wide range of trips away in both the UK and abroad.

‘The European tourer and motorhome industry is providing innovative and stylish products at competitive prices, with products such as campervan conversions appealing to a younger market.

‘These figures also endorse the popularity of staycations in the UK.’