Tens of thousands take a ride in the Revival time machine

Tens of thousands of people have stepped aboard the Goodwood Revival time machine as the world-famous three-day event roars off the startline.

Traffic built up on the A27 and roads around the motor circuit near Chichester this morning as spectators arrived from across the globe to watch the track action and play their part.

Each year more and more people dress in period outfits and act as extras in the sold-out celebration of Goodwood’s motor racing heyday from 1948-66.

A best-dressed contest will see ladies in fur and frocks and gents in trilbies and tweed standing a chance of taking home prizes.

Up to 150,000 people from as far afield as Australia and New Zealand have converged on the circuit and hotels are booked up for miles around.

At the heart of the Revival is a packed 15-race programme featuring grids of cars worth millions of pounds going wheel-to-wheel.

But it’s not all about exotica. The St Mary’s Trophy will see a full grid of identical 85bhp Austin A35s lined up and raring to go in what is likely to be the most closely-fought race in Revival history,

Famous faces taking part this year include David Coulthard, Jean Alesi, Jochen Mass, Jason Plato, Sir Chris Hoy, Rowan Atkinson and Theo Paphitis.

Others expected to join the party include Sir Stirling Moss, John Surtees, Sir Jackie Stewart, Chris Evans, James Martin and Nick Mason.

Off track, the 2016 Revival will celebrate 70 years of the bikini and 50 years since England won the World Cup.

The Candy Girls (l-r) Freyja Sculpher, Elkie Jeffery and Debbie Watt. Picture: Derek Martin

Meanwhile flying fans can see more than 30 aircraft in the Freddie March Spirit of Aviation concours d’elegance and enjoy flypasts by Spitfires and Hurricanes, recalling Goodwood’s past as wartime air base RAF Westhampnett.

Goodwood owner Lord March said: ‘It looks set to be another very special weekend.

‘I think this year’s Revival might just be the best yet.’