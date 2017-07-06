The world’s first ‘bingeing’ hotel has opened in the UK - where you pay by watching Netflix

How would you like to spend your days in a hotel - while paying your bill by watching the likes of House of Cards and Stranger Things?

The Bed ‘N’ Binge Retreat has been created by Three in partnership with Samsung, and will be opening in Greater London for the next three days.

On arrival guests will be handed a Samsung Galaxy S8 before beginning a one-night binge in a luxury suite inspired by Netflix favourites.

Unlike traditional hotels, the only way to pay is by bingeing - either for a few hours or an all-night television marathon.

Guests can also order Netflix-themed gourmet stacks, and even the toilets and showers will have hands-free docks to alow the watching to continue.

Lianne Norry, director of brand and communications at Three, said: ‘Bingeing content is now part of our culture and our everyday life.

Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire

‘If we’re not bingeing, we’re talking about it with friends and colleagues and checking out what series is next to come.

‘We know our customers want to binge everywhere, from the bedroom to the bathroom and whilst they’re on the move and that’s why we’ve launched the Bed ‘N’ Binge Retreat for people to indulge in a good old bingeing session in relaxing surroundings.’

The hotel coincides with the launch of ‘Go Binge’ - a new service from Three that allows binge-obsessed customers to watch and listen to popular services including Netflix and SoundCloud without worrying about their data limit.

The Bed ‘N’ Binge Retreat is based in the leafy grounds of Osterley Park and House, Greater London and will be accepting guests from today until July 9.

Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire

To book a room please click here.

Picture: Doug Peters/PA Wire