Three cheers for 20 years of activities

A LEISURE centre celebrated its 20th anniversary with a free open day.

Havant Leisure Centre threw open its doors yesterday as part of its celebration of two decades, allowing families and friends to join in the fun all day, free of charge.

From left: Peter Crane (chairman), mayor Elaine Shimbart, consort Gerald Shimbart and Howard Broad (chief executive), with a celebration cake to mark the 20th anniversary of Havant Leisure Centre

Chairman Peter Crane said: ‘A lot has changed in the past 20 years — most of that change has come through technology.

‘It’s great to have people of all ages here enjoying themselves today.’

The mayor of Havant, Councillor Elaine Shimbart, and deputy mayor Cllr Peter Wade were present.

Cllr Shimbart said: ‘It has been lovely to be able to come along and celebrate this – and it is a great idea to hold an open day for the community.

Cllr Wade said: ‘It is wonderful to be here and I love that families are able to get involved for free.’