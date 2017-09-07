Wacky gimmicks or standard plates? Readers have their say on restaurant dining

Have your say

PEOPLE in the Portsmouth area are favourable to a wacky plate gimmick in restaurant, a vote on The News’ Facebook page has shown.

On Wednesday we asked readers whether they prefer new shapes for dining, including chip buckets and wooden boards, or if they yearn for the permanent return of traditional round plates.

I quite like to go to a restaurant and have things done differently. It feels more like a restaurant then as opposed to a cafe. Viv Chatfield

As of Thursday morning 26 people voted for plate gimmicks, with 13 choosing the old-fashioned approach.

Readers on social media also had their say.

Joanne Trueman said: ‘Can’t stand the gimmicks. Just stick the grub on a plate.’

Colin Wakeley commented: ‘All we want is, food that looks good and food that tastes nice.’

And Neil Hood said: ‘Plate - can’t smother chips in sauce if it’s served in a bucket.’

But others were more open to the idea of ‘contemporary’ dining.

Viv Chatfield said: ‘I quite like to go to a restaurant and have things done differently. It feels more like a restaurant then as opposed to a cafe.’

And Stuart Barker said: ‘Couldn’t care less if it tastes good.’