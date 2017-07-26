WATCH: Film club celebrates anniversary with award win

A group of filmakers have celebrated their anniversary by winning an award.

The Hampshire-based Beacon Productions club marked its 30th birthday by picking up a bronze award at the Caribbean Film Festival for a film called Don't Forget the Milk.

Don't Forget the Milk

The short comedy feature tells the story of a hapless worker's attempts to stop his office colleagues from stealing his milk.

Club chairman Steve Lounay said the film - which will be premiered to members at a celebration party this weekend - was just one example of the varied work produced by the club's 50+ members.

'Over the years we have produced many short films, including documentaries and vintage dramas' he said.

'For 25 years we ran a low-budget sci-fi series called The Adventures of Stephen Brown which was screened on local TV in Portsmouth, Southampton and Oxford, where it was so popular it even generated a fan club!'

Club secretary John Hampton said: 'Our 30th anniversary celebrations will kick off with a ‘Birthday Bash’ at the Locks Heath Working Men’s club on Saturday.

'The club is still going strong and has continued to attract a steady stream of new members, now standing at 55. They have brought to the club new ideas and techniques which we have encouraged and used to broaden our repertoire. A dedicated studio has helped enormously with being able to schedule filming irrespective of weather conditions!

'Currently several media students from Portsmouth University are able to experience real world pressures and challenges associated with bringing a project to the screen.'

The club is looking to expand its work in making documentaries in Hampshire and is always keen to hear from potential new members. Anyone interested in joining can email Steve Lounay at stevebeacon@uwclub.net