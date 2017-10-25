WATCH: How to keep your pet calm when fireworks go off

The RSPCA has issued tips on keeping pets calm when fireworks are going off

The charity says nearly half of all dogs in the UK show signs of anxiety when they hear fireworks.

Pets can be stressed by fireworks

A RSPCA spokesman said: 'Whether it’s a dog, a cat or another little pet, planning ahead can pay dividends. '

The RSPCA has issued basic advice in the video accompanying this story.

RSPCA animal behaviour expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: 'Firework phobia in pets is a treatable condition and we recommend seeking advice from your vet so that you can plan ahead and help your pet cope around firework season.

'For example, if your dog is frightened of fireworks your vet may suggest referral to a clinical animal behaviourist to teach him/her to deal with the sounds, or the use of diffusers which disperse calming chemicals into the room.

'It is also a good idea to provide your dog with a safe haven. It is best to get your dog used to this before the season starts. Choose somewhere quiet and help him to learn that being there is positive and that no harm will come to him. You can do this by giving him toys or a variety of chew toys.

'Small animals that live outside should have lots of extra bedding so they can burrow and some of their enclosure could be covered by a blanket for extra insulation and sound-proofing. If you are planning to bring them indoors just before the fireworks are likely to start then introduce this before fireworks season.

'And if you are using fireworks yourself, please only do so on traditional celebration dates like Bonfire Night, when most animal owners will be expecting fireworks and will hopefully have made preparations to help their animals cope.'

Figures from the RSPCA show hundreds of calls are made about fireworks every year to the charity. Last year (2016) 345 calls were logged in just October and November alone.

And the charity says it's not only pets that are affected by fireworks. Farm animals also can be easily frightened by loud noises and sudden flashes of bright light, which can startle them and cause them to injure themselves on fencing, farm equipment or, in the case of housed animals, on fixtures and fittings within the house. Further, wildlife can be burnt alive after making their home in bonfires.

For more advice on how to minimise anxiety and keep pets safe and happy on Bonfire Night, visit rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/general/fireworks.

If you see an animal you have concerns about please call the RSPCA's emergency line on 0300 1234 999.