WATCH: Ten years of the hashtag

The hashtag is ten years old.
Over the past decade it has evolved from its humble beginnings. It's gone from a way to simply "tag" or categorise tweets to one of the most recognisable and widely used symbols of the digital age.
The hashtag is ten years old.
Over the past decade it has evolved from its humble beginnings. It's gone from a way to simply "tag" or categorise tweets to one of the most recognisable and widely used symbols of the digital age.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.