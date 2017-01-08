What’s in the stars this week

Here’s the stars guide for this week.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20) The urge to get life moving could see you being wildly outspoken come midweek. The Full Moon at that time leads to impatience and even frustration. Luckily this is well balanced by a romantic thrust by your partner at the weekend. An unexpected revelation could lead you to make one of your own! Change has been in the pipeline for some time and now you have the opportunity to share your ideas.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21) Temptations in the form of a charm offensive come along as this week begins. Flattered as you may be, see this for what it is, a blatant attempt to impress you! Still, it is good to feel wanted. Don’t fret if someone doesn’t give the praise that you feel is due. Maybe praising them would bring the right response? It is a good week for business and improving relationships with colleagues.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21) Partnerships and finances are tangled together. This week’s Full Moon is especially highlighting areas where things need to be settled. Someone who has attracted your romantic interest may want to take the next step in your relationship. Sounds good? If it isn’t the right time, then delaying rather than saying ‘no’ could be best. An open mind and the freedom to do what you feel is right are themes that run through this period.

CANCER (June 22 - July 22) Love and life have a way of startling you into action just when you get settled. This week’s Full Moon highlights decisions for the future. Some are best delayed until later in the month. Does that fit in with your plans? Being creative takes your mind away from more practical issues. Trying to take too much control could have the effect of scaring someone off just when you want to attract them.

LEO (July 23 - August 23) Home life is giving you a great deal more happiness now. Seeking to move things forward at work, though, may not be quite so straightforward. A tetchy colleague seems very hard to please and may not even want to be! Stay calm and play it cool as any rash response could make things worse. Bags of energy lead to some bright and inspired changes at home. Your partner or family should be pleased with your enthusiasm.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23) Get out and about at the weekend if you want to be in the right place to be admired. Someone of interest is about to make a declaration. Do you have one to make of your own? Wow, such a romantic time! Social spins as the week begins can bring someone you admire who wants to take you out for fun. Why not! Although things seem to be moving slowly, your perseverance will pay off.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23) Inspiration for love comes in the form of someone you have known for a long time. A rekindling or a move forward in your relationship is very possible. Of course, you love to be in love, so be sure it is right for you before making it permanent. A holiday together could make things clearer. Moving ahead in your career seems easier now that you know what you want. Don’t, however, expect instant results.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22) In a great social week, the urge to make contact with others is strong. Getting folk round to your place seems the best option, but do watch the pennies! Your generous nature can sometimes carry you away and, let’s face it, the tendency is to give more than you receive! By the weekend you may feel inclined to take more of a back seat from the fun and frivolities.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21) In a week full of revelations, you hear the truth about a situation. This is unlikely to please you, but it is best not to dwell on it. Why? Because your attention needs to be on the weekend. After the Full Moon shines a light on your relationships, one certainly glows with promise. Forge ahead with business plans. Waiting for someone else to make a decision could see you lose out.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20) Some pretty dynamic vibrations come after the Full Moon. From midweek through the weekend a romantic surge can bring an offer that you find hard to resist. Before making a leap ahead, however, be sure that you know what it means for your future career or job prospects. Although the possibilities are many, your decisions will make it a case of fast success or gradual satisfaction.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19) Telling someone exactly how you feel about them really sets the cat among the pigeons this week. If this happens in a romantic sense then it could stir up some jealous feelings. Work seems very tied up with your home life, but, now that Mercury the messenger is direct, this should run smoothly. Good decisions are what you are known for, but those decisions affect someone close to you and that may worry you.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20) At times you may feel that taking a back seat for a change will avoid a poor result. That can be especially true in the workplace and gives you time to consider what you want on the home front. Changes are coming and if you take charge the outcome will be what you want. Mental effort put in pays off. That may mean more deep thought than frenzied efforts but that is how it should be.