Win Food Fortnight treats

AS THE much-loved Emsworth British Food Fortnight returns, we are giving lucky readers a chance to win some tasty treats.

Scores of drink-lovers are expected to hop along to the second Emsworth Beer and Cider Festival next weekend.

As the event takes over Emsworth Community Centre, visitors will unite in tasting more than 30 local and award-winning ales and ciders.

The selection on offer will feature several class winners from this year’s Great British Beer Festival, as well as a variety of Somerset ciders.

You could win a pair of tickets to either night – as the event descends upon Emsworth on Friday, September 29, and Saturday, September 30.

However, if wine is more your thing, the Emsworth Wine Fair on Saturday, September 30 is for you.

We have three pairs of tickets to this event up for grabs.

Fair-goers will get the chance to taste more than 40 wines – made up of a host of award-winning British tipples and crisp classics from across the pond, as well as gin and whisky.

For a chance to win tickets to either of these events, email promotions@thenews.co.uk with your name and number – be sure to let us know which night of Emsworth Beer Festival you’d like to attend.

