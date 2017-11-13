Work begins on building Guildhall Square's ice rink

Have your say

CONSTRUCTION has begun on Guildhall Square's ice rink for this Christmas season.

THIS Events Co ltd have started work on building the 646sqm rink in Portsmouth's main square with railings put up across the site.

Railings have been put up at the site in Guildhall Square

Work will continue across the week with the finished product set to be surrounded by Christmas tress and a wooden chalet bar to be built next to the Civic Offices.

Skaters will be able to take to the ice from Saturday up until January 2.

All sessions are for one-hour and includes skate hire with the rink to open from 10.30am until 11pm.

Tickets for skating can be bought from iceskateportsmouth.co.uk.