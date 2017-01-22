Your stars for this week

Here’s what the stars foretell this week.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20) Adventure has always attracted you, but this week there seems to be a sense of urgency. With a New Year and a new attitude, life really can become exciting. Of course, that lack of confidence in yourself needs to be blown away for good. Learn something new that stretches you. Any show of confidence serves to boost your animal attraction. Think that is not needed? Wait until you see the results!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21) With new experiences opening up before you, there suddenly seems so much to do. With time precious, there are a few decisions to be made. Being in demand is great but sometimes you may wish there were two of you! With confidence in others recently boosted, it is clear you have friends to rely on. You may feel all partied out, but a get-together this week brings unexpected excitement and benefits.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21) As a new adventure beckons, you should be finding that, so far, this year has exceeded expectations. So, jolly times all around? Maybe too much partying has left a sour taste in your mouth? You are not alone. A few days of fresh food and fresh air starts you on the right track again. See how much extra you can get done by just getting up earlier. A partner may even like to join you!

CANCER (June 22 - July 22) Still fascinated by someone you met recently? Be sure you know what they want from you before sticking your heart on your sleeve! Jumbled communications or misunderstandings are easy this week, especially if they are sent electronically. Use your words carefully and be sure you let others know how you feel about them. Be diplomatic and think before you press ‘send’.

LEO (July 23 - August 23) Going backwards in order to go forwards is par for the course this week. It is frustrating but necessary. Business may have to come before romance, but there is a place in your heart for both and time in your day to enjoy them. Someone from the past may still be in your thoughts. If action is needed, now could be the time. However, if nothing can be done, try to let it go.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23) Loving looks linger as this bright week arrives. Some of those looks may be worried as a loved one seeks your help. This is most likely to involve finances, so keep a cool head and only do what you feel is practical and right. Older friends or relatives may need pointing in the right direction. Remember, though, when feeling low they may be especially inactive.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23) Always willing to fan the flames of romance, this week could see you doing it for someone else! Yes, a ready matchmaker, a warm glow of achievement can be yours. Personally there is a need to fire up some passion in your partner or seek pastures new if you are single. Making things happen is your forte right now. Indeed, you seem to have the magic touch in more than one area.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22) This is a fiery and passionate month altogether for you and, this week, that may be very evident. The fun of bringing some colour and freshness into the home could be overshadowed by someone’s attitude. This may be short-term, but needs your attention. Giving advice may not be the first thing on your mind. Even so, there is knowledge you have that could really help someone else.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21) There are many personal stories around that grab your attention. This week, however, be prepared to be a little suspicious if one of them seems too outlandish. Check emails and other correspondence carefully for errors or scams. Bring someone out into your world who may be feeling low. Sharing your confidence and knowledge is far better right now than sharing your cash.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20) A little over-indulgence could lead you to check on your finances. Oops, let’s get those sorted out! Cash flow can be helped if you decide to get that loan back or call in some help that is long overdue. Being too soft right now will do you no favours. Get that determined look on your face! This flat period after the holiday is an ideal time for boosting your lover’s attention.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19) Some news that you had at the weekend continues to affect your mood. Still, if there’s nothing to be done about it right now, go to that party and join that night out. The need to travel may not please you, but it is likely you will bump into someone who sets those eyes sparkling! Delays and frustrations are to be expected, albeit on a small scale.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20) Back to work for you may have meant back to a promotion or a very attractive new co-worker. Great. Keep the excitement going by thinking up new things to do in both areas. Sitting back and enjoying your luck is not for you. When generating new ideas you are at your best. Brisk and to-the-point business gives your ego and cash flow a real boost.