£1m funding to boost overseas visitors to South Downs National Park

FUNDING has been given to help a national park attract more overseas visitors.

South Downs National Park is one of nine in England that will benefit from £1m funding from the Discover England Fund, administered by Visit England.

Make Great Memories is a two-year project which will specifically target visitors from Australia and Germany – making it easier for them to plan visits, find experiences and book their trips to England’s national parks.

Margaret Paren, chairman of the South Downs National Park Authority, said: ‘National parks are the most iconic, awe-inspiring landscapes England has to offer. Unlike many other countries our parks are free to enter and relatively easy to reach.

‘This is a great opportunity to showcase the South Downs National Park to the wider world.’