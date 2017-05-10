2.30PM UPDATE: Boy, 10, rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after collision in Fratton

A 10-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after being struck by a car in Fratton.

Police closed off part of New Road for more than two hours this morning and were diverting traffic away from the scene of the collision.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the boy had been rushed to Southampton General Hospital to be treated at their trauma unit.

An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were called out at about 8.15am.

Hampshire police said it was called at 8.20am to reports of a collision involving a Citroen Saxo and a boy.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Portsmouth City Council’s road team confirmed there had been an collision near the junctions with Langford Road and Burleigh Road.

Nick Wallis, who was driving past when the collision happened, said he thought the car had been travelling under 20mph.

He added: ‘I would guess he was distracted by something as the car was red or burgundy, and quite visible.’

An employee at the Co-operative store in New Road, near where the road has been closed, said she thought someone had been knocked over by a vehicle.

A staff member at Marriotts Furnishers said he had heard a person had been knocked over at a traffic crossing.

Officers have been spotted making door-to-door inquiries following the incident.