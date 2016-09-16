3.30PM UPDATE: Man, 26, from Portsmouth arrested for drug-driving after A3 fatal crash

A 26-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested after a woman was killed in a crash on the A3 last night.

The crash happened on the southbound section of the road at the Buriton slip road near Clanfield just after 11pm.

Police said it was a single-car collision and the woman, a 22-year-old from Waterlooville, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said the woman’s car, a white Vauxhall Corsa, left the carriageway and came to rest on its roof on a nearside verge.

The man, who was driving a black Ford Focus, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving when over the prescribed controlled drug limit.

Police are looking for witnesses to come forward, but said there was no evidence at this stage that the two cars collided.

Anyone with information about this incident or having seen either of these vehicles earlier in the evening are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting 44160349433, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.