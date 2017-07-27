£30,000 cheque will go towards new mobile home

A CHARITY will be using money raised by the former Lord Mayor of Portsmouth to purchase a new mobile home,

Help 4 Special Children was set up by Keith Shaw for children who have a terminal illness or other special needs, as well as their families.

During his time as lord mayor, Cllr David Fuller committed to helping raise funds for a new respite holiday home, raising a total of £30,000.

The charity has helped children to travel to the USA for surgical operations, purchased specialist equipment and offered respite holidays and breaks.

Cllr Fuller said he was proud to have supported such a worthy cause during his time as lord mayor.

He said: ‘The mobile home will be specially adapted for children with special needs and terminal illnesses.

‘From my point of view, I think it is wonderful that the people of Portsmouth dug so deep into their pockets, to make sure we raised as much money as possible.

‘I want to thank everyone who has contributed to the marvellous year of fundraising we had – and I am absolutely thrilled to be able to hand over so much money to such a brilliant charity.’

Keith Shaw, who founded the charity, said the amount that had been donated was an enormous step forward for them.

He said: ‘Research has shown that families with disabled or special needs children tend not to travel, due to the inherent difficulties using public transport or finding suitable accommodation.

‘The price of one of these mobile homes is about £45,000 – so the amount that Cllr David Fuller managed to raise during his time as mayor is a really significant amount for us.

‘We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supported him, because without them none of this would have been possible.’

Help 4 Children are appealing for people to volunteer their services in any way they can, whether that is by donating items, volunteering in the shop or raising funds at events.

Keith’s partner, Sharon Doran, added: ‘I was amazed when Cllr Fuller told us how much people in Portsmouth had raised – David and his sister Lisa have worked incredibly hard and thoroughly deserve all the credit that comes their way.’