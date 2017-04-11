3PM UPDATE: Motorcyclist in ‘potentially life-threatening’ condition after Eastern Road crash

A motorcyclist is in a ‘potentially life-threatening‘ condition after a crash on Eastern Road.

Both sides of the road had been closed off this afternoon after the incident, which happened opposite the Good Companion Pub.

All lanes are now reopened after police investigations took place on the northbound side.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said police received a call just after midday with reports of a collision between a Volkswagen car and a motorcycle.

An air ambulance landed by the road and the male motorcyclist has been flown to Southampton General Hospital.

The spokeswoman added that the man’s condition was ‘potentially life-threatening’.

Picture: Google Maps

An eyewitness said police have been at the scene turning away vehicles, and the incident appeared to involve a motorcyclist colliding with the back of a car.

There are long delays on the surrounding routes, and police have urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Stagecoach South tweeted that their 21 service is being delayed in the Copnor area as traffic diverts away from the road closure.